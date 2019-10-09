Author Ann Patchett to visit Ann Arbor with latest book, 'The Dutch House'

click to enlarge Heidi Ross

In her latest book,, author Ann Patchett keeps with her penchant for telling a story over decades. A follow-up to 2016’s, in which thebestselling author explores infidelity and its lasting effects on two families, The Dutch House examines abandonment after Elna Conroy leaves her family in posh 1940s Philadelphia to pursue her dreams of being a nun. Meanwhile, her two children and husband are left behind, as the siblings struggle to define their future by redefining their past. The event, during which Patchett will discuss her latest work and conduct a Q&A, will also benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which works to support independent-bookstore employees and their families.

