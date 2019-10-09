Artist Annika Banko makes Michigan debut at Robert Kidd Gallery

click to enlarge Courtesy of Robert Kidd Gallery

For her latest exhibition — and her first in Michigan — Los Angeles- and Maui- based fine artist Annika Banko has created a body of large-scale works that brim with evidence of physicality titledThe paintings, which span three to four feet, combine bold, dripping brushstrokes mixed with tiny, understated hand-scrawled messages like “My voice/ my sex/ my power” and “this is not a love song.” The result is a series of paintings that at once convey both spontaneity and meticulousness.

