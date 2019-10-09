Artist Annika Banko makes Michigan debut at Robert Kidd Gallery

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Robert Kidd Gallery
For her latest exhibition — and her first in Michigan — Los Angeles- and Maui- based fine artist Annika Banko has created a body of large-scale works that brim with evidence of physicality titled Possession and Other Matters of Desire & Cruelty.
The paintings, which span three to four feet, combine bold, dripping brushstrokes mixed with tiny, understated hand-scrawled messages like “My voice/ my sex/ my power” and “this is not a love song.” The result is a series of paintings that at once convey both spontaneity and meticulousness.
Opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at Robert Kidd Gallery; 107 Townsend St., Birmingham; 248-642-3909; robertkiddgallery.com. Event is free.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.