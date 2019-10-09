SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

The Scene

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Artist Annika Banko makes Michigan debut at Robert Kidd Gallery

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ROBERT KIDD GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Robert Kidd Gallery

For her latest exhibition — and her first in Michigan — Los Angeles- and Maui- based fine artist Annika Banko has created a body of large-scale works that brim with evidence of physicality titled Possession and Other Matters of Desire & Cruelty. The paintings, which span three to four feet, combine bold, dripping brushstrokes mixed with tiny, understated hand-scrawled messages like “My voice/ my sex/ my power” and “this is not a love song.” The result is a series of paintings that at once convey both spontaneity and meticulousness.

Opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at Robert Kidd Gallery; 107 Townsend St., Birmingham; 248-642-3909; robertkiddgallery.com. Event is free.

