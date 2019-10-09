SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

3rd annual Fashion and Beauty Summit returns to Detroit to empower women's sense of self

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge Claire Siobhan Sulmers. - COURTESY OF POSH AND POPULAR
  • Courtesy of Posh and Popular
  • Claire Siobhan Sulmers.

For its third iteration, Posh and Popular’s Fashion and Beauty Summit has tapped as one of its keynote speakers fashionbombdaily.com founder and author Claire Siobhan Sulmers, who made a name for herself by chronicling the fashion trends of women of color. In addition to keynote speakers, the event will host a breakout session, Michigan-based beauty vendors, and more. Proceeds go toward scholarships and other help for rising fashionistas, as well as the P.O.S.H. and Popular Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women transition from prison and domestic abuse to entering the beauty industry.

From 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 11-13 at Greektown Casino; 555 E. Lafayette Ave., Detroit; 313-223-2999; poshandpopularsummit.com. Tickets are $80+.



