'SNL' sad boy Pete Davidson will do something at Royal Oak Music Theatre

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube



Where the fuck is Pete Davidson (and why do we care?)



It might be because, for some damn reason, we've gotten swept up in his emotional tabloid journey filled with whirlwind romances (Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale) and heartbreak, mental health scares, tales of living with his mom, and his growing tattoo collection. The fact that he's totally self-deprecating and self-aware doesn't hurt either. Shit. We really like Pete Davidson.





Anyway, if you caught the latest episode ofthis past weekend, you may have noticed a playful jab at Davidson during Weekend Update.'s news dude and Scarlett Johansson's bae , Colin Jost, highlighted the story of a man who, a week after attending a music festival, still could not find his car.“We hope you make it back soon, Pete,” Jost said as a photo of the sketch series' resident MIA sad boy appeared on the screen. Davidson, who has been notably absent for both episodes of the latest season, has apparently joined the cast of the James Gunn-directed, and it looks like he's coming to metro Detroit, too.It was announced Tuesday that Davidson, currently the youngestcast member, would take to the Royal Oak Music Theatre's stage on Friday, Nov. 29.Tickets ($45) go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via axs.com.