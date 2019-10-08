'SNL' sad boy Pete Davidson will do something at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Anyway, if you caught the latest episode of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you may have noticed a playful jab at Davidson during Weekend Update. SNL's news dude and Scarlett Johansson's bae, Colin Jost, highlighted the story of a man who, a week after attending a music festival, still could not find his car.
“We hope you make it back soon, Pete,” Jost said as a photo of the sketch series' resident MIA sad boy appeared on the screen. Davidson, who has been notably absent for both episodes of the latest season, has apparently joined the cast of the James Gunn-directed Suicide Squad, and it looks like he's coming to metro Detroit, too.