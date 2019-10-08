'The Voice' couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fought over Flint singer

click to enlarge Screengrab / YouTube

Flint-native Brennen Henson's voice made musical couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton war over him on Monday's episode ofThe 20-year-old performed Vance Joy's "Riptide," and his performance impressed Stefani, who turned her chair around right away. Shelton turned his chair at the very end of the song. The couple then duked it out in order to have Henson join their respective teams.Stefani mentioned her Detroit ties in her sales pitch."My dad is from 8 Mile in Detroit, so there you go, what's up," Stefani said to Henson. "There's already a connection between us. I pushed [my button] first. Check! Two checks for me."Shelton, for his part, joked that if Henson joined his team it would negatively affect his marriage."Brennen, I'm in a tough spot here," Shelton said. "If I've got you on my team, [Stefani is] going to be pissed off at me and I'm going to pay for that later on."Henson, ended up choosing to be on Stefani's team, whose team now includes two singers originally from Michigan — the other being Grand Rapids native Elise Azkoul. Henson said that he'd like Flint to be highlighted in a positive way after the national attention it received for the Flint water crisis."I think seeing that has taught me to not take things for granted," Henson said. "My hometown is so negatively reflected in the media, but with, I would love to bring a positive light to the city."You can watch the full performance below: