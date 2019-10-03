The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Scene

One, two, Freddy is coming to the Redford Theatre with 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' screening

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube

There’s something low-key sexy about Robert Englund’s portrayal of the boiler room-dwelling, knife-handed, dream creeper Freddy Krueger. Maybe it’s the scars or his distressed striped sweater moment, or it could be his handsy bathtub foreplay. Regardless of where he falls on the fantasy scale, Krueger has been disrupting our sleep since 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street — the first in a franchise composed of nine installments (including the crossover no one asked for, 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason), and the film is solely responsible for jump-starting Johnny Depp’s career. Oh, did we mention the score, which is just as scary as the thought of wearing a fedora (like Freddy) unironically in 2019?

(For those looking to get spooked but without the, you know, violent sleep murders, the Senate Theater will also screen Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.)

Doors open at 7 p.m., screening begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Senate Theater; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-894-0850; dtos.org. Tickets are $5.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Nightmare at the Senate: "Nightmare on Elm Street" @ Senate Theater

    • Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m. $5

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Golden Gays is the 'Golden Girls' drag show we need now — and it's coming to Hamtramck Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Oct. 2-8) Read More

  3. DIA's Impressionist exhibition expands to 2020 thanks to near-record attendance Read More

  4. Massive theatrical cosplay event honors 40 years of 'Mad Max' at Detroit's Tangent Gallery Read More

  5. Kevin James, America's favorite fake mall cop, is coming to Ann Arbor Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...