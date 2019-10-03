I.C.E. Breakers fundraiser at Detroit's Marble Bar aims to defend immigrant rights

click to enlarge Courtesy of event

If it wasn’t painfully obvious when Donald Trump first descended down that golden escalator in 2015 and launched his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists, it should be by now: Trump is stoking fears of racial minorities to distract from real issues and his own corruption.To fight back, proceeds from Sunday night’s I.C.E. Breakers: A Fundraiser Benefiting Immigrant Rights at Marble Bar will go toward the nonprofit Michigan United, a coalition of labor, business, social service, and civil rights members all across Michigan fighting for the rights of homeowners, renters, immigrant families, and students. There’s an auction with prizes (from Otus Supply, Aura Aura, Meta Physica Wellness Center, and others) an art show, live music (AM People, Huddy Bolly, ZZvava, and Judas), DJs (DJ Psycho of Detroit Techno Militia, ERNO, Lance, Larsin, Mira Fahrenheit, Pat Osiris, and Tammy Lakkis), and food from Evie’s Tamales.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.