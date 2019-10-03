The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Scene

I.C.E. Breakers fundraiser at Detroit's Marble Bar aims to defend immigrant rights

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENT
  • Courtesy of event

If it wasn’t painfully obvious when Donald Trump first descended down that golden escalator in 2015 and launched his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists, it should be by now: Trump is stoking fears of racial minorities to distract from real issues and his own corruption.

To fight back, proceeds from Sunday night’s I.C.E. Breakers: A Fundraiser Benefiting Immigrant Rights at Marble Bar will go toward the nonprofit Michigan United, a coalition of labor, business, social service, and civil rights members all across Michigan fighting for the rights of homeowners, renters, immigrant families, and students. There’s an auction with prizes (from Otus Supply, Aura Aura, Meta Physica Wellness Center, and others) an art show, live music (AM People, Huddy Bolly, ZZvava, and Judas), DJs (DJ Psycho of Detroit Techno Militia, ERNO, Lance, Larsin, Mira Fahrenheit, Pat Osiris, and Tammy Lakkis), and food from Evie’s Tamales.

Event begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; facebook.com/pg/marblebardetroit. $10 suggested donation.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    I.C.E. Breakers: A Fundraiser Benefiting Immigrant Rights @ Marble Bar

    • Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Golden Gays is the 'Golden Girls' drag show we need now — and it's coming to Hamtramck Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Oct. 2-8) Read More

  3. DIA's Impressionist exhibition expands to 2020 thanks to near-record attendance Read More

  4. Kevin James, America's favorite fake mall cop, is coming to Ann Arbor Read More

  5. Massive theatrical cosplay event honors 40 years of 'Mad Max' at Detroit's Tangent Gallery Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...