Massive theatrical cosplay event honors 40 years of 'Mad Max' at Detroit's Tangent Gallery

You don’t have to watch the news to know that the world has gone mad.
A reality TV president, global warming, and, like, Grey’s Anatomy is still on the air after 16 seasons. Before we entered The Twilight Zone, one rage-filled dude (a young, handsome, and seemingly un-anti-Semitic Mel Gibson) took matters into his own hands against the feral freaks of director George Miller’s dystopia. Celebrating 40 years of Mad Max,Fury Road to Thunderdome's Dropzone event will once again transform Tangent Gallery into an anarchist wasteland. Described as “one of the most complex and largest theatrical Mad Max cosplay events in the tri-state area,” The Fury Road to Thunderdome costumed event will feature war wagons, cage fighting, apocalyptic art, and performances by Circle the Crown, Konquistador, Marie “X” Tasy, Poundcake, Eprom Colony, and more.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com. Tickets are $22-$27.
