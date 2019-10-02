Kevin James, America's favorite fake mall cop, is coming to Ann Arbor

Listen — Paul Blart: Mall Cop is not your punchline, OK? It’s a very serious and impactful documentary about the American dream, homeland security, and Segways, as well as a totally tired display of totally tired physical comedy. The man behind the badge — comedian, actor, and Will Smith’s in-need-of-a-confidence-makeover friend in the unforgettable 2005 comedy, Hitch — is Kevin James. The 54-year-old King of Queens star is returning to his stand-up roots with a tour that will hopefully shed light on why the shit anyone would think a sequel to Grown Ups was a good idea.
Event begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org. Tickets are $59.50.
