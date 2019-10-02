The Scene

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The Scene

Kevin James, America's favorite fake mall cop, is coming to Ann Arbor

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge DENIS MAKARENKO / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

Listen — Paul Blart: Mall Cop is not your punchline, OK? It’s a very serious and impactful documentary about the American dream, homeland security, and Segways, as well as a totally tired display of totally tired physical comedy. The man behind the badge — comedian, actor, and Will Smith’s in-need-of-a-confidence-makeover friend in the unforgettable 2005 comedy, Hitch — is Kevin James. The 54-year-old King of Queens star is returning to his stand-up roots with a tour that will hopefully shed light on why the shit anyone would think a sequel to Grown Ups was a good idea.

Event begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org. Tickets are $59.50.


