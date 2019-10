Golden Gays is the 'Golden Girls' drag show we need now — and it's coming to Hamtramck

click to enlarge Kevin Hinkle photography

Thank you for being gay!

It’s been nearly 30 years sincewent off the air, yet, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia have amassed even more fans since the series finale in 1992 . And, like some of the world’s most purest joys, the gay community has found a way to make it even better. (Thank you, gays!) Enter New York City’s Golden Gays —drag show you didn’t know you needed. What started as a one-off appearance at RuPaul’s DragCon in 2017 is now a post-menopausal musical that the residents of St. Olaf would be lucky to see. Described as a mix between a gay barbershop,, and the Hallmark Channel, Golden Gays stars Andy Crosten as Blanche, Gerry Mastrolia as Rose, Jason Bea Schmidt as Dorothy, and you (or anyone else in attendance) as Token Sophia.