Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Golden Gays is the 'Golden Girls' drag show we need now — and it's coming to Hamtramck

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge Thank you for being gay! - KEVIN HINKLE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Kevin Hinkle photography
  • Thank you for being gay!

It’s been nearly 30 years since The Golden Girls went off the air, yet, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia have amassed even more fans since the series finale in 1992. And, like some of the world’s most purest joys, the gay community has found a way to make it even better. (Thank you, gays!) Enter New York City’s Golden Gays — The Golden Girls drag show you didn’t know you needed. What started as a one-off appearance at RuPaul’s DragCon in 2017 is now a post-menopausal musical that the residents of St. Olaf would be lucky to see. Described as a mix between a gay barbershop, Pitch Perfect, and the Hallmark Channel, Golden Gays stars Andy Crosten as Blanche, Gerry Mastrolia as Rose, Jason Bea Schmidt as Dorothy, and you (or anyone else in attendance) as Token Sophia.

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Planet Ant; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Tickets are $25-$35.





