The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 30, 2019

The Scene

Detroit City FC announced it's launching a women’s team

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium. - JON DEBOER/DCFC
  • Jon DeBoer/DCFC
  • Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium.


Detroit City Football Club announced the creation of a DCFC women’s team during Saturday’s match against Napa Valley 1839 FC at Keyworth Stadium.


“It’s something we’ve always had on our mind,” Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann tells Metro Times. DCFC hosts a number of youth teams, and Mann emphasized the importance of having female role models for the players in the girls’ league.



“It was time for them to have a team to look up to,” he adds.


In spring 2020, the team will begin competing in United Women’s Soccer in the Midwest Conference. United Women’s Soccer is a second-division national league below the National Women’s Soccer League.


Authorized by U.S. Soccer, UWS was designed to bridge the gap between college soccer teams and professional leagues. The Midwest Conference of UWS includes teams such as AFC Ann Arbor, Detroit Sun, Grand Rapids FC, Lansing United, and Michigan Legends. The DCFC women’s team will play home games at Keyworth Stadium.


Mann says DCFC is currently speaking with coaching candidates, who will then choose players for the new team. “I think the bulk of the squad is going to be local talent,” Mann says. Given the national reputation of DCFC, he also predicts players from around the country will join the team.


In a press release, Mann indicated that the creation of a women’s team furthers the organization’s mission of representing the Detroit community. He says he's confident the women’s games will generate the same enthusiasm as the men’s games.

“We’ve kind of redefined what attendance looks like for a men’s team at our level. We hope we can get the same turnout for the women’s team.”


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Sept. 25-Oct. 1) Read More

  2. Detroit is the perfect host for re:publica, Europe's largest annual internet conference Read More

  3. Detroit Youth Choir keeps on winning, will perform halftime show at Lions home opener Read More

  4. Every living thing dies alone, yet, ‘Donnie Darko’ lives on in our millennial hearts and at Ann Arbor's State Theatre Read More

  5. ‘Give Me Liberty’ producer discusses why a movie about the disabled community changed his life Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...