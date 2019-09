click to enlarge Ryan Daniel/Mini Productions

Treacle.

During this year’s Detroit Art Week, a billboard created by Jonah Welch appeared at E. Seven Mile Road and Kempa Street as part of a collaborative public exhibition, reading “Trans People Are Sacred.” The message may be simple but rarely is it expressed in such powerful terms. Returning to Cinema Detroit is the third annual Trans Stellar Film Festival , which shines a spotlight on queer filmmakers, topics, and performers. This year, the two-day festival will include screenings of shorts and full-length features spanning adult fairytales professional wrestling , and hypnotherapy

