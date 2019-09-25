The Scene

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Scene

‘Evil Dead: The Musical’ returns to Detroit for five-week run

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
If the word “Boomstick” means anything to you, then it’s likely you know that Evil Dead season is upon us.

After nearly four decades, the campy cult horror classic Evil Dead is revered as a hallmark of the horror genre — and so is its musical adaptation. Detroit’s annual fall-time engagement, Evil Dead: The Musical, will once again get hella gory — this time with familiar faces and some new blood. Inspired by the off-Broadway musical, what originated as an experiment and has since exploded into a seasonal Detroit destination event for Evil Dead lovers and entry-level horror fans alike. (Beware of the ticketed seats labeled the “splatter zone,” also known as the front row, where willing audience members will be soaked to the bone with stage blood.)

Performances begin at 8 p.m. starting Thursday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 2 at City Theatre; 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3456; 313presents.com. Tickets are $38.50.

The Scene

Archives

