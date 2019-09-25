‘Evil Dead: The Musical’ returns to Detroit for five-week run

click to enlarge Courtesy photo



Performances begin at 8 p.m. starting Thursday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 2 at City Theatre; 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3456; 313presents.com . Tickets are $38.50.

If the word “Boomstick” means anything to you, then it’s likely you know thatseason is upon us.After nearly four decades, the campy cult horror classicis revered as a hallmark of the horror genre — and so is its musical adaptation. Detroit’s annual fall-time engagement, Evil Dead: The Musical , will once again get hella gory — this time with familiar faces and some new blood. Inspired by the off-Broadway musical, what originated as an experiment and has since exploded into a seasonal Detroit destination event forlovers and entry-level horror fans alike. (Beware of the ticketed seats labeled the “splatter zone,” also known as the front row, where willing audience members will be soaked to the bone with stage blood.)

