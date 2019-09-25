Affirmations in Ferndale celebrates the work of LGBTQ artist and writer Charles Alexander

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Courtesy of Pride Source

Work by Charles Alexander.

For the better part of Charles Alexander’s 83 years, the metro Detroit native has dedicated himself to making the world not only a more beautiful place but a better one. Artist, writer, and LGBTQ+ advocate Alexander, who came out as a gay man sometime during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency, has seen it all: gay club raids, the HIV epidemic, and most recently, Alexander himself suffered a stroke earlier this year, from which he is still recovering.“A Life Well Lived” celebrates his bold and prolific body of work (not including his more than 700 contributed columns for LGBTQ+ publication,), including six paintings made after the stroke. Alexander is expected to be in attendance for the exhibit’s opening reception, and all proceeds from the sale of his work will benefit the Charles Alexander Care Trust.

