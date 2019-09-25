The Scene

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Affirmations in Ferndale celebrates the work of LGBTQ artist and writer Charles Alexander

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
click to enlarge Work by Charles Alexander. - COURTESY OF PRIDE SOURCE
  • Courtesy of Pride Source
  • Work by Charles Alexander.
For the better part of Charles Alexander’s 83 years, the metro Detroit native has dedicated himself to making the world not only a more beautiful place but a better one. Artist, writer, and LGBTQ+ advocate Alexander, who came out as a gay man sometime during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency, has seen it all: gay club raids, the HIV epidemic, and most recently, Alexander himself suffered a stroke earlier this year, from which he is still recovering.

“A Life Well Lived” celebrates his bold and prolific body of work (not including his more than 700 contributed columns for LGBTQ+ publication, Between the Lines), including six paintings made after the stroke. Alexander is expected to be in attendance for the exhibit’s opening reception, and all proceeds from the sale of his work will benefit the Charles Alexander Care Trust.

Opening reception begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Affirmations Community Center Gallery; 290 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-398-7105. Event is free with RSVP. Donations and sales will benefit the Charles Alexander Care Trust.

