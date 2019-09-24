‘Last Podcast on the Left’ will bring occult-comedy to Detroit's Masonic Temple

click to enlarge Courtesy of Last Podcast on the Left

Marcus Parks, Ben Kissel, and Henry Zebrowski.

Have you ever wondered why Jeffery Dahmer resorted to cannibalism? Or what the hell drove L. Ron Hubbard to create a space religion based on a galactic overlord named Xenu? Or maybe you're more interested in the surprising origins of Swedish pop group Ace of Base?



Well, there's a podcast for that. OK — sure, there's like, more true crime podcasts than true crimes these days, but few dare venture as far down the rabbit hole as Last Podcast on the Left.





Marcus Parks (a researcher), and

(an actor and comedian; he's in

for a hot minute and stars on Adult Swim's

) have hosted

which explores everything from UFOs, murderers — both notorious and lesser-known — conspiracy theories, the Illuminati, and Michael Jackson.

Since 2011, real-life friends Ben Kissel (a comedian and political pundit),Henry Zebrowski

Over the course of a typical episode, expect Zebrowski to take on an incredibly shrill impersonation of whichever skin-eating/body-dismembering/deranged cult leader is of the episode's focus. (And hope to god it's not an Australian accent. He absolutely cannot do an Australian accent.)



Meanwhile, Kissel, who is usually the purposefully least researched member of the team because he's off shining a liberal light in the dark on Fox News, offers delightfully heated and confused commentaries while also sharing his love of terrible chain restaurants. Thankfully, Parks, who spends his days researching tirelessly to keep the whole show on track, lays out an incredible deep dive into any number of topics. The result? A tear-inducing cackle into the darkest of abysses.



As part of their continuing Back in the Habit tour, Last Podcast will visit the Masonic Temple's Cathedral Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6.



Tickets ($35+) go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. via axs.com.

