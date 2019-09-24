Tuesday, September 24, 2019
‘Evil Dead’ daddy Bruce Campbell returns to metro Detroit for evening of storytelling
Jerilyn Jordan
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 4:22 PM
Horror and humor are but two sides of the multi-faced die that make up hometown dude Bruce Campbell.
The Michigan native best known for his portrayal of the ever-so-babely Ash Williams from the campy, gory Evil Dead
franchise will dive into stories from his life and career during a special appearance. The event will feature a live Q&A, as well as a screening of 1987's Evil Dead 2
. The tour finds Campbell, who publicly retired his performance as Ash last year
following the final season of the Starz original series Ash vs. Evil Dead
, on the heels of his second memoir, 2017’s Hail To the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $35+.
