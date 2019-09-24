The Scene

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

‘Evil Dead’ daddy Bruce Campbell returns to metro Detroit for evening of storytelling

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge MARKUS WISSMANN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock.com

Horror and humor are but two sides of the multi-faced die that make up hometown dude Bruce Campbell.

The Michigan native best known for his portrayal of the ever-so-babely Ash Williams from the campy, gory Evil Dead franchise will dive into stories from his life and career during a special appearance. The event will feature a live Q&A, as well as a screening of 1987's Evil Dead 2. The tour finds Campbell, who publicly retired his performance as Ash last year following the final season of the Starz original series Ash vs. Evil Dead, on the heels of his second memoir, 2017’s Hail To the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $35+.



