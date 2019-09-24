The first-ever Smoke on the River festival is planned for 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Detroit's West Riverfront Park.
Aside from a selection of top cigar brands curated by La Casa Cigars, the fest also includes cocktails, a casino gaming tent sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, food trucks, and live music.
Musical entertainment includes jazz crooner Ben Sharkey at 2 p.m., mambo ensemble La Trio Escobar at 3:30 p.m., Motown and oldies hits from 313 The Live Experience at 5:30 p.m., and singer Sky Covington at 7 p.m.
VIP tickets are $225 and include early entry, 20 cigars, three drink tickets, and four food truck coupons. VIP Social tickets are $125 and include early entry, three drink tickets, and four food coupons.