Tim & Eric will bring their world tour to Detroit — and attendance is ‘mandatory’

Have you ever taken acid? What about child clowns — have you ever rented one? Do you like making your bub bubs bounce? Do you own an Ed Begley Jr.-endorsed Cinco Phone? If you've answered yes to any of these questions and/or have no idea what we're talking about, comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are going to absolutely not explain anything.



The surrealist comedy duo Tim & Eric revealed the itinerary for their massive “Mandatory Attendance Tour” on Monday, which will kick off in January in Australia and will bring the chaos of their Adult Swim cult anti-comedy sketch series, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, to Detroit's Cathedral Theater at the Masonic Temple on Feb. 19.



