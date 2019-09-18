'Nailed It!' host Nicole Byer won't judge your shitty baked goods at Detroit's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Screengrab/YouTube

Sometime in 2018, when the cooking show competition bubble popped, something beautiful emerged. Instead of heated competition between the top tier of chefs, bakers, and makers, along came a show called, which celebrates an A-for-effort spirit with host and comedian Nicole Byer No one is better suited to let people down gently, as well as celebrate — and laugh at — the ugliest, most demented-looking, shitty-tasting cakes, cookies, and treats quite like Byer, who is as sweet as she is funny. Oh, she also hosts thepodcast, where she dishes on her chronic blow-job-loving single life with guests who may or may not have the answer to the podcast’s titular question.



