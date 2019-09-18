The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Scene

'Nailed It!' host Nicole Byer won't judge your shitty baked goods at Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab/YouTube

Sometime in 2018, when the cooking show competition bubble popped, something beautiful emerged. Instead of heated competition between the top tier of chefs, bakers, and makers, along came a show called Nailed It!, which celebrates an A-for-effort spirit with host and comedian Nicole Byer.

No one is better suited to let people down gently, as well as celebrate — and laugh at — the ugliest, most demented-looking, shitty-tasting cakes, cookies, and treats quite like Byer, who is as sweet as she is funny. Oh, she also hosts the Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast, where she dishes on her chronic blow-job-loving single life with guests who may or may not have the answer to the podcast’s titular question.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Nicole Byer @ Majestic Theatre

    • Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m. $25+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Sept. 18-24) Read More

  2. ‘Podfather’ Marc Maron on the ‘act of desperation’ that changed his life Read More

  3. Artist Ellen Rutt holds community art build for Detroit's Global Climate Strike event — here's how to get involved Read More

  4. Brad Pitt’s star is bright in ‘Ad Astra’ Read More

  5. Detroit Youth Choir keeps on winning, will perform halftime show at Lions home opener Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...