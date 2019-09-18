Ferndale's 12th annual DIY Street Fair brings the goods, including performances by the High Strung and JR JR

click to enlarge Mike Pfieffer

Art collective Armaggedon Beachparty at DIY, 2018.

Nothing is sexier than doing it yourself, which is what the Ferndale DIY Street Fair has been doing for 12 years running.The annual three-day crafty celebration of collaboration and creativity gives metro Detroit makers and artists a platform to sell their works and wares. In addition to the marketplace, which is the heart of the event (and boasts a roster of more than 100 DIY vendors), the fair is one of Ferndale’s favorite parties because of its eclectic local music lineup, as well as its food truck and booze selection. This year’s music lineup includes performances by the Gories the High Strung , and JR JR . Fun fact: All the folks keeping you lubricated and hydrated are nonprofit volunteers and all of the very generous tips you are absolutely going to tip go directly to benefit their organizations.

