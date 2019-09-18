The Scene

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Scene

Cinema Detroit to host director Q&A and screening of coming-of-age tale ‘This Is Not Berlin’

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY STILL
  • Courtesy still


Coming-of-age films are having a moment, and queer coming-of-age narratives even more so. Joining the ranks of films like Moonlight, Call Me By Your Name, and Blue Is the Warmest Color, Director Hari Sama’s semi-autobiographical This Is Not Berlin is a portrait of Mexico City's youth culture in 1986.

The story follows the lives of teenagers Carlos and Gera, best friends and outsiders who care very little about the hype surrounding the World Cup and more about punk records and finding themselves by any means necessary. After being introduced to the underground nightclub scene, both Carlos and Gera find themselves immersed in the club’s debauchery, sexual fluidity, and what it means to be a kid living in an adult world. This special screening will host a Q&A with filmmaker Hari Sama, as well as a post-screening reception.

Screening begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Cinema Detroit; 4126 Third St., Detroit; 313-482-9028; cinemadetroit.com. Tickets are $10.


