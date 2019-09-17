Artist Ellen Rutt holds community art build for Detroit's Global Climate Strike event — here's how to get involved

click to enlarge Ellen Rutt

Ellen Rutt's billboard displayed as part of this year's Detroit Art Week.

Earlier this year, when the Midwest was experiencing record-low temperatures dubbed the polar vortex, President Donald Trump tweeted the following: “What the hell is going on with Global Waming? [SIC] Please come back fast, we need you!”



While the out-of-touch Cheeto-in-Chief tweets into the abyss, a global youth-led movement is calling for immediate action from elected officials. The Global Climate Strike, which takes place Sept. 20-27, encourages people to mobilize the message by leaving work and school to “disrupt business as usual” as there is no “planet B,” the organization's website reminds.



