The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 12, 2019

The Scene

Yubaba be damned, Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre will host midnight screenings of 'Spirited Away'

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 6:18 PM

click to enlarge STUDIO GHIBLI
  • Studio Ghibli

What if, at 10 years old, you exited the human world and entered the spirit realm where you are then separated from your parents by a flooded river where your parents turn into pigs and you are forced to work in a bathhouse run by a granny overlord, only to be faced with myriad challenges that could risk the future of you, your pig parents, and the harmony between worlds?

Dragons, magic dumplings, and No-Face are featured in the beloved award-winning Japanese animated film Spirited Away, which is still far and away one of the most magical pieces of cinema and was, in 2017, deemed by The New York Times the second-best film of the 21st Century “so far.” The 2001 addition to the incredibly imaginative Hayao Miyazaki universe, Spirited Away reset the bar not only for animated features but also for sensitive, deeply emotive coming-of-age storytelling.

Screenings begin at midnight on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14; 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets are $7.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Spirited Away @ Main Art Theatre

    • Fri., Sept. 13, 12 a.m. and Sat., Sept. 14, 12 a.m. $7

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Get in loser, we're going to the Witches Night Bazaar at Detroit's Tangent Gallery Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Sept. 11-17) Read More

  3. Soiree on the Greenway returns to the Dequindre Cut with full moon masquerade to benefit the Detroit Riverfront Read More

  4. The Last Great Detroit Radio Reunion features ‘Swingin’ Time’ host Robin Seymour and other iconic disc jockeys Read More

  5. Detroit Youth Choir keeps on winning, will perform halftime show at Lions home opener Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...