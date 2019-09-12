Soiree on the Greenway returns to the Dequindre Cut with full moon masquerade to benefit the Detroit Riverfront

click to enlarge
Halloween may be more than a month away, but a masquerade benefit in support of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
is bringing some mysterious fun a little early. The Soiree on the Greenway returns to the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard to raise funds for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which strives to beautify and maintain Detroit’s riverfront, as well as make it both safe and accessible.
Billed as a ticketed full moon masquerade, the Soiree on the Greenway will offer refreshments from Atwater Brewery, a strolling autumnal feast from YumVillage, TruckShuka, and Tres Leches, and the folks over at Bon Bon Bon
will conduct a build-your-own-bon workshop. Southwest Detroit artist Freddy Diaz
will unveil a new mural, and an interactive graffiti experience will be hosted by CANVASxDetroit
. To keep it strange, 100 guests will receive a custom artist-made masquerade mask, Ferndale’s Boston Tea Room
will be conducting palm readings, and Michigan metal worker Juan Martinez will display his pedal-powered animal bikes
, which will be available for guest rides.
Event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard; Between Wilkins and Division streets, Detroit; 313-566-8215; detroitriverfront.org/soiree. Tickets are $50 and include strolling eats, refreshments, and interactive artwork. VIP packages available for $500.
