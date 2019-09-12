The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 12, 2019

The Scene

Soiree on the Greenway returns to the Dequindre Cut with full moon masquerade to benefit the Detroit Riverfront

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOIREE ON THE GREENWAY
  • Courtesy of Soiree on the Greenway

Halloween may be more than a month away, but a masquerade benefit in support of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is bringing some mysterious fun a little early. The Soiree on the Greenway returns to the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard to raise funds for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which strives to beautify and maintain Detroit’s riverfront, as well as make it both safe and accessible.

Billed as a ticketed full moon masquerade, the Soiree on the Greenway will offer refreshments from Atwater Brewery, a strolling autumnal feast from YumVillage, TruckShuka, and Tres Leches, and the folks over at Bon Bon Bon will conduct a build-your-own-bon workshop. Southwest Detroit artist Freddy Diaz will unveil a new mural, and an interactive graffiti experience will be hosted by CANVASxDetroit. To keep it strange, 100 guests will receive a custom artist-made masquerade mask, Ferndale’s Boston Tea Room will be conducting palm readings, and Michigan metal worker Juan Martinez will display his pedal-powered animal bikes, which will be available for guest rides.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard; Between Wilkins and Division streets, Detroit; 313-566-8215; detroitriverfront.org/soiree. Tickets are $50 and include strolling eats, refreshments, and interactive artwork. VIP packages available for $500.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Soirée on the Greenway @ Dequindre Cut

    • Fri., Sept. 13, 6-10 p.m. $50+
    • Buy Tickets

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Get in loser, we're going to the Witches Night Bazaar at Detroit's Tangent Gallery Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Sept. 11-17) Read More

  3. Yubaba be damned, Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre will host midnight screenings of 'Spirited Away' Read More

  4. U of M Medical School to host first Psychedelic Symposium Read More

  5. The Last Great Detroit Radio Reunion features ‘Swingin’ Time’ host Robin Seymour and other iconic disc jockeys Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...