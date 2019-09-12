Get in loser, we're going to the Witches Night Bazaar at Detroit's Tangent Gallery

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Charge your crystals, smudge your altar, and lint-roll your all-black, all-velvet wardrobe — a full and bountiful Harvest Moon is upon us and it’s bringing a whole lotta change.To welcome the spiritual autumnal gifts — and for some astrological signs, challenges ( we’re looking at you, Gemini ) — the Witches Night Bazaar returns with a sprawling marketplace to take your literal and figurative altar to the next level. More than 30 witchy vendors will be onsite, including Lake Witch, specializing in spell-kits, herbalist Hedgewitch Holistics, accessory armorist Raven Eye Jewelry, occult tarot gear from Subversive Image, various apothecaries, and other merchants looking to arm you for your next astrological chapter. The event will also host several readers and healers to aid in guiding your personal journey to pure witch-dom.

