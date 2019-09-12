The Scene

Thursday, September 12, 2019

The Scene

Get in loser, we're going to the Witches Night Bazaar at Detroit's Tangent Gallery

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Charge your crystals, smudge your altar, and lint-roll your all-black, all-velvet wardrobe — a full and bountiful Harvest Moon is upon us and it’s bringing a whole lotta change.

To welcome the spiritual autumnal gifts — and for some astrological signs, challenges (we’re looking at you, Gemini) — the Witches Night Bazaar returns with a sprawling marketplace to take your literal and figurative altar to the next level. More than 30 witchy vendors will be onsite, including Lake Witch, specializing in spell-kits, herbalist Hedgewitch Holistics, accessory armorist Raven Eye Jewelry, occult tarot gear from Subversive Image, various apothecaries, and other merchants looking to arm you for your next astrological chapter. The event will also host several readers and healers to aid in guiding your personal journey to pure witch-dom.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; 313-873-2955; tangentgallery.com. Tickets are $11.11.




The Scene

