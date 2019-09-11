The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Scene

Award-winning author Salman Rushdie visits Ann Arbor with a fresh take on ‘Don Quixote’

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube

Award-winning novelist Salman Rushdie is no stranger to magical realism, nor scrutiny of his use of magical realism. His 1981 sophomore novel Midnight’s Children won the Booker Prize (and later was twice recognized as the best ever winner of the Booker Prize), and his subsequent works created another type of stir — especially 1988’s The Satanic Verses, which caused an upset in the Muslim world, with several countries banning the book, and the then-supreme leader of Iran issuing a fatwa on Rushdie. For his latest work, the 72-year-old former copywriter-turned-prolific author turned to Cervantes’ Don Quixote for Quichotte — a cerebral reimagining of the 17th-century tale for modern times. Hosted by Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore, Rushdie will be joined in conversation by PBS Books’ Rich Fahle. Tickets include a pre-signed hardcover copy of Quichotte.

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Rackham Auditorium; 915 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-585-5567; literatibookstore.com. Tickets are $30.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Get in loser, we're going to the Witches Night Bazaar at Detroit's Tangent Gallery Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Sept. 11-17) Read More

  3. Yubaba be damned, Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre will host midnight screenings of 'Spirited Away' Read More

  4. Soiree on the Greenway returns to the Dequindre Cut with full moon masquerade to benefit the Detroit Riverfront Read More

  5. The Last Great Detroit Radio Reunion features ‘Swingin’ Time’ host Robin Seymour and other iconic disc jockeys Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...