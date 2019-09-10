Murals in the Market kicks off with Family Reunion Block Party on Saturday

click to enlarge
Murals in the Market runs from Sept. 14-21 in Eastern Market.
Detroit's Murals in the Market festival will once again paint the town starting on Saturday with its annual Family Reunion Block Party.
The party starts at 1 p.m. at Division and Russell St., featuring performances by DJ Premier, J Rocc, Dez Andres, Amp Fiddler and A Drummer from Detroit, John Beltran b2b John Arnold, Super J, SuperDre, Big Shoes (Big Tone & House Shoes), and Efe Bes.
Tickets are $20 and available for purchase at www.seetickets.us
The event kicks off a week's worth of activities that will see Eastern Market transformed with large-scale murals and art installations from artists like Ashley McFadden, Breann Whlgn, Tiff Massey, Mikey Francis, Ed Irmen, Efe Bes, Diviniti, Lindy Shewbridge, Nick Pizana, and Ron English, among others.
Now in its fifth year, Murals in the Market was named by Smithsonian magazine
as one of the world's best mural festivals earlier this year.
