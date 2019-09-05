The Scene

Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Scene

Redford Theatre to screen Detroit-made thriller 'It Follows' with special guests

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 1:48 AM

click to enlarge MONGREL MEDIA
  • Mongrel Media

An independent horror film that serves as an allegory about STDs set in Detroit? What the shit?!

OK — so the 2015 David Robert Mitchell thriller It Follows is a bit more complicated than that, but not really. Jay, the film’s antagonist is a 19-year-old girl who is plagued by freaky visions and an unshakable notion that she is being followed after she has sex in a parked car — and is, moments later, chloroformed, only to wake up tied to a wheelchair in the Packard Plant. It Follows is not a slasher flick, nor a campy romp through kitsch territory à la Michigan-made Evil Dead. Instead, it comes across as a modern study on what makes John Carpenter films so great — suspense and the unknown. Leisa Pulido and Ruby Harris, actresses from the film, will be in attendance for this screening.

Screening begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Redford Theatre; 17630 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $10.




  Staff Pick
    It Follows @ Historic Redford Theatre

    • Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m. $10

The Scene

