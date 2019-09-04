Detroit's largest community festival, Dally in the Alley, returns for 42nd year

click to enlarge Javin Hampton-Latimore

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Cass Corridor will once again be transformed into a celebration of art, music, and one very busy alley. For 42 years, Dally in the Alley has withstood Cass Corridor’s ever-changing landscape to maintain its reign as Detroit’s largest community festival — and it’s free.The volunteer-operated, family-friendly event will offer performances by more than 30 metro Detroit bands, including Leaf Erikson, Bryan Hugo Iglesias, Pet Psychic, the Stools, Deeper Waters, Tylr, Apropos, Dani Darling, and the Muggs. Per usual, a wide array of artisans and retailers will post up throughout Dally’s alley, as will more than a dozen local food vendors. For the tiny Dally goers, a kids fair will be open from noon to 4 p.m. with arts and crafts, including DIY tie-dye shirts, candle rolling, and face painting. The community stage will offer yoga, a drag show, a dog show, music from the Cass Tech Music Ensemble, and karaoke hosted by Cole Davis. Oh, and there’s beer —of beer, thanks to two bountiful beer gardens.

