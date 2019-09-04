Artist and paper-plucker Neha Vedpathak explores connectivity with solo Detroit exhibition

click to enlarge Courtesy of Simone DeSousa Gallery

I can see through this 2018 Japanese handmade paper, acrylic paint, and thread, 52 x 74.5 inches.

The creation of art can, at times, be rather tedious. But nothing appears to be as time-consuming as the art of “plucking,” the technique invented by India-born, Detroit-based artist Neha Vedpathak The process consists of handmade Japanese paper and a pushpin, which Vedpathak then uses to separate individual paper fibers to create what looks like intricate loops of lace. Her finished works often involve saturating the plucked paper with paint and collaging it together in large-scale, bold, textural patchworks. Plucking has been embraced as a form of meditation for Vedpathak has paired the emotive process of her work with the rumination of living a life under the same sky as billions of other people.is on display through Oct. 26.

