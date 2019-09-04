The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The Scene

Artist and paper-plucker Neha Vedpathak explores connectivity with solo Detroit exhibition

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 5:28 PM

click to enlarge I can see through this 2018 Japanese handmade paper, acrylic paint, and thread, 52 x 74.5 inches. - COURTESY OF SIMONE DESOUSA GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Simone DeSousa Gallery
  • I can see through this 2018 Japanese handmade paper, acrylic paint, and thread, 52 x 74.5 inches.

The creation of art can, at times, be rather tedious. But nothing appears to be as time-consuming as the art of “plucking,” the technique invented by India-born, Detroit-based artist Neha Vedpathak.

The process consists of handmade Japanese paper and a pushpin, which Vedpathak then uses to separate individual paper fibers to create what looks like intricate loops of lace. Her finished works often involve saturating the plucked paper with paint and collaging it together in large-scale, bold, textural patchworks. Plucking has been embraced as a form of meditation for Vedpathak has paired the emotive process of her work with the rumination of living a life under the same sky as billions of other people. Many moons, same sky is on display through Oct. 26.

Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Simone DeSousa Gallery; 444 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-833-9000; simonedesousagallery.com. Event is free.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Neha Vedpathak: Many moons, same sky opening reception @ Simone DeSousa Gallery

    • Sat., Sept. 7, 6-8 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Sept. 4-10) Read More

  2. Detroit Youth Choir keeps on winning, will perform halftime show at Lions home opener Read More

  3. U of M Medical School to host first Psychedelic Symposium Read More

  4. ‘Good Boys’ is a provocative and sly challenge to our notions of what is suitable for children — and what isn’t Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Aug. 28-Sept. 3) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...