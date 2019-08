The original 'Alien' turns 40 with midnight screenings at Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox

Sigourney Weaver as Ripley and Jonesy the cat.

Earlier this year the groundbreaking 1979 Ridley Scott film,, made headlines. (And no, it wasn’t because some asshole dared to attempt some punk-ass remake… don’t do it.) A high school in New Jersey had gone viral for its creative staging of the film , complete with practical effects and an impressive costumery that caught the eye ofstar Sigourney Weaver, aka Ripley, who surprised the cast with a special visit . Not only a game-changer in terms of sci-fi cinema,also ushered in a new era of female superheroes and spawned the screenwriting philosophy of “save the cat” — which Ripley literally and so famously does in the film’s harrowing final moments.

