Wednesday, August 28, 2019
The original 'Alien' turns 40 with midnight screenings at Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 5:18 PM
click to enlarge
-
20th Century Fox
-
Sigourney Weaver as Ripley and Jonesy the cat.
Earlier this year the groundbreaking 1979 Ridley Scott film, Alien
, made headlines. (And no, it wasn’t because some asshole dared to attempt some punk-ass remake… don’t do it.)
A high school in New Jersey had gone viral for its creative staging of the film
, complete with practical effects and an impressive costumery that caught the eye of Alien
star Sigourney Weaver, aka Ripley, who surprised the cast with a special visit
. Not only a game-changer in terms of sci-fi cinema, Alien
also ushered in a new era of female superheroes and spawned the screenwriting philosophy of “save the cat”
— which Ripley literally and so famously does in the film’s harrowing final moments.
Screenings begin at midnight on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Main Art Theatre; 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets are $7.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Alien, midnight madness, Royal Oak, Ripley, save the cat, Sigourney Weaver, Image