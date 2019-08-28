The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Scene

'Cats,' the musical nobody asked for, claws its way through Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge MATTHEW MURPHY
  • Matthew Murphy

At some point in history, someone (cough, cough Andrew Lloyd Webber) thought that a 2 hour and 20 minute musical about feral cats was a good idea. And, oddly enough, he was apparently on to something. Against all odds, Cats the musical has survived well past its nine lives.

Thirty-eight years after the award-winning, record-breaking Cats debuted in London to what we can only imagine was a very confused audience, it’s remained pick of the Broadway litter. This year marks (not with urine) a particularly big year for Cats, which is getting the big-screen treatment with its star-studded adaptation starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, and Judi Dench as human-shaped, cat-sized CG felines. OK — so based on the trailer, Cats looks like a cross between an Animorphs book cover and what happens if we were to actually storm Area 51. One thing appears to be true: Nothing beats the original.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Saturday, 2 & 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1 & 6:30 p.m.; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-872-1000; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets start at $35.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cats @ Fisher Theatre

    • First Tuesday-Sunday of every month, 1, 2, 6 & 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 15 $35+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Aug. 28-Sept. 3) Read More

  2. ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is a feel-good treat Read More

  3. 'Black Girl Joy/Magic' celebrates Black womxn with self-care zine launch Read More

  4. The original 'Alien' turns 40 with midnight screenings at Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre Read More

  5. Ron LeFlore’s unlikely journey from prison to the Detroit Tigers honored 45 years after his big-league debut Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...