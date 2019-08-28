click to enlarge Matthew Murphy

At some point in history, someone (cough, cough Andrew Lloyd Webber) thought that a 2 hour and 20 minute musical about feral cats was a good idea. And, oddly enough, he was apparently on to something. Against all odds,the musical has survived well past its nine lives.Thirty-eight years after the award-winning, record-breakingdebuted in London to what we can only imagine was a very confused audience, it’s remained pick of the Broadway litter. This year marks (not with urine) a particularly big year for, which is getting the big-screen treatment with its star-studded adaptation starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, and Judi Dench as human-shaped, cat-sized CG felines. OK — so based on the trailer,looks like a cross between anbook cover and what happens if we were tostorm Area 51. One thing appears to be true: Nothing beats the original.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.