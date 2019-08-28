'Black Girl Joy/Magic' celebrates Black womxn with self-care zine launch

click to enlarge Katelyn Durst

The term “Black girl magic” is not merely a hashtag, it’s a movement.Though coined by CaShawn Thompson in 2013, in 1996 then-25-year-old Detroit poet and activist jessica Care moore also came up with “Black girl juice” to mean the same thing — that “unadulterated dopeness” exhibited by Black girls and women everywhere.To continue the conversation, Detroit community center Room Project will host an evening celebrating Black womxn along with poet Katelyn Durst’s master thesis zine, Radical Self-Care for Black Women, which focuses on healing from trauma as it pertains to Black women and those of mixed-race identity. Durst will be joined by renowned performance poet and LGBTQ+ activist Natasha T. Miller, and both will perform readings. The free event also offers a pop-up and a research share-out by the Free Black Woman’s Library Detroit.

