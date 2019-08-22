The Scene

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Detroit Weird Homes tour returns for year 2 and is freakier than ever

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge Fun House of Style. - THANIN VIRIYAKI PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Thanin Viriyaki Photography
  • Fun House of Style.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The same can be said of the strange, offbeat, and totally weird homes of the Motor City. The return of the Detroit Weird Homes Tour brings an up-close and personal self-guided look at seven creatively designed homes as well as their owners, who will be on-site to show off and share stories about their one-of-a-kind digs as gawkers take in the architectural oddities and wild decor.

This year’s tour includes a peek into the Davids Pop-Art House, Fun House of Style, The Boom Boom Museum, Hamtramck Disneyland, MBAD African Bead Museum, Detroit Artists’ Test Lab, and Ron’s Recycled Roost, with VIP tickets gaining access to a bonus house, Detroit Gallery of Metals. Ten percent of all ticket proceeds benefit the Southwest Solutions, which works to aid in providing affordable housing within Detroit.

Tour begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24; Map of homes will be provided upon purchase; weirdhomestour.com. Tickets are $30+.



The Scene

