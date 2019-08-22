Detroit Weird Homes tour returns for year 2 and is freakier than ever

click to enlarge Thanin Viriyaki Photography

Fun House of Style.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The same can be said of the strange, offbeat, and totally weird homes of the Motor City. The return of the Detroit Weird Homes Tour brings an up-close and personal self-guided look at seven creatively designed homes as well as their owners, who will be on-site to show off and share stories about their one-of-a-kind digs as gawkers take in the architectural oddities and wild decor.This year’s tour includes a peek into the Davids Pop-Art House, Fun House of Style, The Boom Boom Museum, Hamtramck Disneyland, MBAD African Bead Museum, Detroit Artists’ Test Lab, and Ron’s Recycled Roost, with VIP tickets gaining access to a bonus house, Detroit Gallery of Metals. Ten percent of all ticket proceeds benefit the Southwest Solutions, which works to aid in providing affordable housing within Detroit.

