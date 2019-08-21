Knight Arts Challenge Detroit announces 2019 finalists

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Coombe, courtesy of InsideOut Literary Arts

Youth perform at an MC Olympics competition at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The Knight Foundation announced 62 finalists for its 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Detroit. The finalists all seek a share of $2 million in prize money that they will in turn use in artistic projects to highlight Detroit’s history and culture, as well as tell stories that are unique to Detroit.“Detroit honors its rich history through the arts with a passion that inspires and enlightens, while simultaneously innovating in ways that are shaping contemporary culture,” Victoria Rogers, vice president for arts at Knight Foundation, said in a press release. “Each year, the hundreds of applications we receive become more ambitious and more reflective of the rich diversity of Detroit. This is the home of an artistic community that never sits still.”Finalist proposals include pairing talented organists with silent films at the Senate Theatre; a ladies social club where immigrant and non-immigrant women can collaborate through fabric art; the publication of graphic novels by first-time authors; a multi-storied sapling reed sculpture; and formersenior editor Michael Jackman’s pitch to create a concert and exhibition of relics from punk stage Graystone Hall to preserve the history of Detroit’s punk scene.The initiative is now in its seventh year and has supported 276 projects thus far. Winning projects will be announced on Oct. 10, and grant recipients must locate funds to match Knight’s commitment. A list of the 2019 finalists is below.An original, multimedia, community-sourced theater piece that will take place around (and on top of) a large dinner table and investigate and challenge the freeness of speechA reunion concert series of newly commissioned world-premiere works to connect the legacy of the past to the present and beyondAn immersive exhibition of photography, housed in a portable ice shanty, that celebrates local ice fishing culture, heritage and traditions and initiates a conversation around the issues of climate changeA participatory theatre experience that will amplify the stories of young Detroiters who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity and resorted to couch-surfing as a means to surviveA contemporary puppet performance that examines the effects that redlining and disinvestment in Detroit neighborhoods have had on physical, personal and topographical landscapesAn extraordinary shared musical experience in Detroit’s community-focused neighborhood library branches that will bring together inspired musicians and curious listeners of all agesA multifaceted centennial celebration of “Yardbird,” Charles Parker, Jr., to demonstrate Detroit’s centrality in the development of bebop and to showcase his continuous influence on the arts in DetroitA public screening-and-discussion series at Cinema Detroit, in partnership with the Detroit Narrative Agency, that will examine socially relevant films for form, content and techniquePerformances and workshops to illuminate the power of drumming and communal-singing by equipping adults and teens for a life that demands creativity in the face of injusticeA series of podcasts that preserve the stories and music—and legacies—of singers and musicians from Detroit's soul scene of the 1960s and '70sA multi-disciplinary performance, in collaboration with the Arab American National Museum, to connect the power of chamber music, spoken word and visual art to share stories around immigration and identity in local communitiesParticipatory documentary film screenings to connect metro Detroiters with an unheralded art form – automotive concept design – and its historical, cultural and artistic importance to the Motor CityPerformance and professional development opportunities for traditional and non-traditional story makers through a series of salons, workshops and panelsAudio-visual experiences at the Senate Theater pairing talented organists with silent films to elevate the art of silent film performance and engage Detroiters in this traditionAn oral art history project to record and preserve the stories of three African American, female gallerists in Detroit: Dell Pryor, Cledie Taylor and Shirley Woodson ReidA photo documentary project that will show and tell the unique story of the lowrider culture and lifestyle centered in DetroitA thought-provoking and breathtakingly beautiful book, including newly-commissioned work by leading Detroit artists, that will present Detroit art to new audiences by inviting a diverse group of writers to create short, illustrated essays and publish the resultsA three-month residency program to provide Detroit-based artists who use experimental practices with studio and exhibition spaceAn anthology of essays by Asian American activists that enables reflection by Asian American activists, artists and allies on the landmark Vincent Chin caseA creative cultural exchange that physically and digitally convenes a young artist ensemble with the young artists of Bakalama Danse from Dakar, SenegalA series of pop-up performances around the city that share the diversity of Latino culture and encourage cultural exchangeAn inclusive creative space for immigrant and non-immigrant women in Banglatown, Brightmoor, and Southwest to gather, collaborate and create through the textured lens of fabric artA sponsored monthly program of curated events to enrich the lives of residents by integrating arts and culture in community revitalizationWorkshops, performances and installations throughout the city designed to demystify the art form, celebrate Inside Out’s 25th anniversary, and engage new audiences in the ways poetry can connect to and enrich their livesIntergenerational space for artists to expand their creativity while offering community a chance to hear these stories, including a performance and master class by solo theater legend Roger Guenveur SmithLarge-scale, temporary, site-specific installations where net-like structures will incorporate discarded industrial materials and domestic objects, to bring healing to three abandoned spaces in DetroitA participatory sound art project to encourage Detroit area residents to find the voices and songs hidden in historical Detroit buildings by using electromagnetic transducers, which are mistakenly known as a type of ghost detectorA temporary, outdoor installation of tapestries created by gathering and documenting local/native dye plants, dyeing American grown fibers, and weaving them to merge the natural world with the urban environmentThe creation of freedom quilts that will be "aired out" and hung at homes to preserve the oral histories of native and long-time Detroiters who have lived in neighborhoods that are either distinct, in transition, enduring or on the edge of abandonmentPublication of two graphic novels by first-time authors, to support a diverse range of creators who are marginalized in comic and printmaking spacesA memorable public exhibition that weaves together narratives of the lives and histories of two local trailblazers, Josephine Love, founder of Your Heritage House Fine Arts Center for Young People, and Dell Pryor, proprietor of Dell Pryor GalleryA new musical comedy from Kresge fellow Maria Costa, a groundbreaking writer, performing artist and comedic dramatist, to discuss the expression of femininity and masculinity amongst various cultures groupsA four-day celebration of world-class moving image art to showcase cutting-edge media arts productions by Detroiters and visiting international artists from 20+ nationsAn immersive, mobile art installation that is presented in unexpected areas to inspire individuals to learn more about art and designA concert and an exhibition of relics from a major venue on Michigan Avenue to share and preserve the history of the city's punk sceneVisual and media arts installations created by Detroit-based artists that shine a light on the library’s main branch, six other branches, and its new bookmobileOral history interviews with the artists, musicians and songwriters who created the of-lesser-known Detroit music from the 1950s, '60s and '70sA juried competition of short one-act plays or musical compositions by area teens to showcase youth playwrights and composers matching finalists with professional playwright or composer mentorsA series of screening events to showcase the work of seminal experimental filmmakers: Cauleen Smith, Nazli Dincel and Akosua Adoma OwusuNew film festivals that inspire viewers and celebrate the creativity, diversity, and history of the film medium with guest artists and audience interactionA public outdoor space where the community will come together to enjoy a calendar of events bringing new life and opportunities to a truly historic cultural icon in the City of DetroitTo explore Detroit as a lyrical city while bridging the gap between visual arts and poetry with new works of art by the contemporary African-American visual artist Mickalene ThomasA public rehearsal and masterclass for music students to provide an educational history of the life of string instruments, voice and percussion in the black community from slavery until presentPhysical and virtual spoken word theatrical performances to meet Detroit area and worldwide audiences where they live, work or playTraining, performance opportunities, career planning/development and stipends to support and showcase three local minority opera singersFinancial awards and professional mentorship to artists to develop their individual practices, to identify, elevate and promote Detroit-based artistic excellenceA bilingual Afro/Persian futuristic R&B vinyl album co-created by artists Salakastar and Ava Ansari to celebrate women of color’s suppressed narratives of self, land and belongingA free community park that repurposes an acre lot in Core City and hosts contemporary public sculpture and designA 360-degree interactive theater event that invites audiences back in time to the summer of 1955, following the Emmett Till murder and on the brink of the Alabama bus boycott, to a famous Detroit nightclub catering to African American clienteleDevelopment of a slate of feature films, web-series and television pilots in collaboration with Detroit-based Arab-American writers, filmmakers and artists to amplify the stories of Arab-AmericansA series of free workshops aimed at Detroit area high schools to cultivate an interest in urban danceAn anthology of voices that will be written, edited and published by women and non-binary artists in Detroit that will be distributed locally and nationallyA month-long series of programming opportunities and a group exhibition to explore what it means to be a contemporary Arab artistA production residency program at Andy, a new arts space in Detroit's HOPE Village neighborhood, to draw nationally and internationally renowned dance and theatre to the cityA commissioned, large-scale, multi-storied sapling reed sculpture by the internationally renowned land art artist Patrick Dougherty to create a transformative nature-based art installation for Eliza Howell ParkAn arts hub for adults, youth, residents and visitors to participate in printing, writing and performing in an Eastern Market neighborhood space devoted to the written, spoken and printed wordA mentorship experience for young African-American photographers from underserved communities and established multidisciplinary artists to inspire compositions born from invading the physical and emotional spaces that define the cityA two-screen movie theater in Hamtramck, bringing the best in new and classic world cinema to a diverse population to celebrate and cultivate Detroit’s film communityA touring theatre piece and participatory public events to trace the ghosts of migration, settlement and assimilation of white Appalachian workers from the south up to Detroit via the Hillbilly HighwayTo shape the visual identity of Detroit by photographing examples from early 1900s arts and crafts masterpieces to today's award-winning contemporary art muralsCommissions of culturally significant public art installations by renowned Detroit artists to construct displays, a solar energy windmill and art murals on railroad viaductsA weekend-long festival and celebration of books, reading, writing and authors, gathering Detroit’s rich but disparate literary culture