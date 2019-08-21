The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The Scene

Detroit Dance City Festival returns with 3 days of performances and classes

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge MIKE PFIEFFER
  • Mike Pfieffer

Fact: People have been shaking it since at least 6,000 B.C. However, just because dance is an ancient form of artistic expression and communication, that does not mean everyone is gifted with grace, rhythm, or balance. For the folks that find themselves identifying with this, there’s the Detroit Dance City Festival, which returns to the Detroit Film Theatre for three days of dance performances, films, workshops, masterclasses, and inclusive dance parties.

DDCF isn’t reserved just for those with two left feet who may prefer watching from the sidelines; it’s also a networking event for dancers of all skill levels and genres. Throughout the event, folks have the opportunity to take in the work of photographer John Sobczak via his The heART of Dance, Detroit exhibition; view a selection of international dance shorts; or attend the main event, the Dance and Celebration Showcase, which will display new live works from world-renowned performers. For the tiny dancers, there’s also a kid’s dance camp, as well as other family-friendly programming both in and outdoors.

Event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25; 313-833- 7900; detroitdancecityfestival.com. Tickets are $25 per performance or $35 for performance pass and $100 for VIP admission. Film tickets are $5.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Detroit Dance City Festival @ Detroit Film Theatre

    • Fri., Aug. 23, 9 a.m., Sat., Aug. 24, 9 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 25, 9 a.m. $25+

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron LeFlore’s unlikely journey from prison to the Detroit Tigers honored 45 years after his big-league debut Read More

  2. Inside the groovy redesign of Royal Oak’s Bowlero bowling alley Read More

  3. Pro skaters slide into Royal Oak's Modern Skate & Surf for Vans-hosted 40th-anniversary bash Read More

  4. Horoscopes (Aug. 14-20) Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Aug. 21-27) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...