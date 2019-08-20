The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The Scene

Pro skaters slide into Royal Oak's Modern Skate & Surf for Vans-hosted 40th-anniversary bash

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge MODERN SKATE & SURF FACEBOOK
  • Modern Skate & Surf Facebook

Long before millennials developed carpal tunnel over hours of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Royal Oak’s Modern Skate & Surf was serving up wheels, deals, and all the equipment to shred cement or waves.

Founded in 1979 by George Leichtweis, Modern Skate is turning the big 4-0 and it's doing it with some support from skate shoe giant Vans and some A-list talent. To celebrate, Modern Skate has invited skaters Christian “Christ” Hosoi, Bucky Lasek, Bill Danforth, Tony Magnussen, Ron Allen, and eight-time World Cup skateboarding competition winner Andy MacDonald to shred the shop’s one acre of ramps and rails. Also on deck is Vans CEO and son of Vans founder, Steve Van Doren, who will help usher in a new decade of Modern Skate & Surf, along with bands the Hentchmen, Werewolf Jones, and the Cheetahs, among others.

Event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Modern Skate & Surf; 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy., Royal Oak; 248-545-5700; modernskate.com. Tickets are $10 to watch, $25 to skate.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron LeFlore’s unlikely journey from prison to the Detroit Tigers honored 45 years after his big-league debut Read More

  2. HGTV 'Rehab Addict' host Nicole Curtis named brand ambassador of Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Aug. 14-20) Read More

  4. New tattoo parlor opens in historic Milford home Read More

  5. High Times' Cannabis Cup heads to Detroit with Wu-Tang Clan — and you don't need a medical card to attend Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...