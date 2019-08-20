Pro skaters slide into Royal Oak's Modern Skate & Surf for Vans-hosted 40th-anniversary bash

click to enlarge Modern Skate & Surf Facebook

Long before millennials developed carpal tunnel over hours of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater , Royal Oak’s Modern Skate & Surf was serving up wheels, deals, and all the equipment to shred cement or waves.Founded in 1979 by George Leichtweis, Modern Skate is turning the big 4-0 and it's doing it with some support from skate shoe giant Vans and some A-list talent. To celebrate, Modern Skate has invited skaters Christian “Christ” Hosoi, Bucky Lasek, Bill Danforth, Tony Magnussen, Ron Allen, and eight-time World Cup skateboarding competition winner Andy MacDonald to shred the shop’s one acre of ramps and rails. Also on deck is Vans CEO and son of Vans founder, Steve Van Doren, who will help usher in a new decade of Modern Skate & Surf, along with bands the Hentchmen, Werewolf Jones, and the Cheetahs, among others.

