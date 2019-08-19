The Scene

Monday, August 19, 2019

The Scene

HGTV 'Rehab Addict' host Nicole Curtis named brand ambassador of Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CKC AGENCY
  • Courtesy of CKC Agency

HGTV's Rehab Addict host Nicole Curtis was named the official race ambassador for the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon on Monday.

As brand ambassador, Curtis will run the international half-marathon race in October, as well as attend press appearances and promote the race on social media prior to the event.



The famous home renovation host is originally from Lake Orion, and has spent time renovating historic structures in Michigan.

“There’s nothing cooler than getting to come back home and run a half marathon through Detroit, across the Ambassador Bridge and in the Detroit-Windsor tunnel,” Curtis said in a press release. “I am so proud to be a part of the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon and will be encouraging other runners and weekend warriors to join me in the many different events during race weekend.”

The race is expected to draw more than 26,000 runners from every U.S. state as well as other countries around the globe, and is the Mitten’s largest road race occurring in Detroit and Windsor. It is also the only race that crosses international borders twice — through the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and over the Ambassador Bridge.

Race participants can take part in the Competitive 1-Mile, 5K, or Meijer Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 19, or the Full Marathon, International Half-Marathon, U.S.-Only Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay on Sunday, Oct. 20.

More information on the event is available at freepmarathon.com.

