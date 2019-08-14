You can celebrate the best things to love about Detroit at Metro Times’ Best of Detroit party this Saturday

click to enlarge Dontae Rockymore



Case closed : the results are in for metro Detroit’s best businesses, restaurants, bars, music, and art, and now it’s time to celebrate. The competition is fierce but the hard work of metro Detroit’s best and brightest is reason enough to gorge on some of the hottest restaurants and coolest drinks.Returning to Detroit’s waterfront destination The Roostertail, this year guests can sample bites from more than 20 restaurants, including Beans & Cornbread, Bonefish Grill, Brome, Detroit BBQ Company, GreenSpace Cafe, Hell Fire Detroit, Table No.2, Treat Dreams, and McShane’s, and enjoy drinks from Tito’s, Faygo, Captain Morgan, and Stroh’s (to name a few). This year’s celebration will also include music from Detroit’s own Sponge. Now if only we could nominate our own best of blowout for the best party category. Maybe next year.

