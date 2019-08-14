The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Scene

You can celebrate the best things to love about Detroit at Metro Times’ Best of Detroit party this Saturday

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Dontae Rockymore

Case closed: the results are in for metro Detroit’s best businesses, restaurants, bars, music, and art, and now it’s time to celebrate. The competition is fierce but the hard work of metro Detroit’s best and brightest is reason enough to gorge on some of the hottest restaurants and coolest drinks.

Returning to Detroit’s waterfront destination The Roostertail, this year guests can sample bites from more than 20 restaurants, including Beans & Cornbread, Bonefish Grill, Brome, Detroit BBQ Company, GreenSpace Cafe, Hell Fire Detroit, Table No.2, Treat Dreams, and McShane’s, and enjoy drinks from Tito’s, Faygo, Captain Morgan, and Stroh’s (to name a few). This year’s celebration will also include music from Detroit’s own Sponge. Now if only we could nominate our own best of blowout for the best party category. Maybe next year.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Roostertail; 100 Marquette Dr., Detroit; 313-822-1234; mtbestof.com. Tickets are $40+ and include five drink tickets.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron LeFlore’s unlikely journey from prison to the Detroit Tigers honored 45 years after his big-league debut Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Aug. 14-20) Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Aug. 7-13) Read More

  4. You can apply to speak at TEDxDetroit this fall at the Masonic Temple Read More

  5. Faded Detroit mural by Charles McGee gets a long-awaited touch up Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...