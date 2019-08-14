Val Kilmer among celebrity guests at Michigan Comic Con at Cobo Center

click to enlarge
Mike Pfieffer
Leia and Link.
Arguably never before in history has there been a better time to be a nerd than right now. Superheroes are the norm, dressing up as a wizard is considered très chic, and dragons, as always, are really friggin’ cool. That being said, we don’t mind having multiple comic-centric events to choose from each year, including the return of Michigan Comic Convention
, which has gathered a gaggle of famous faces and voices to celebrate all things nerdy.
Per usual, games, books, toys, collectibles, and other geek paraphernalia will be available via the convention’s exhibit hall. This year’s celebrity guests include recent cancer survivor and our forever Batman
Val Kilmer, Star Trek mainstay Worf
played by Michael Dorn, and the one true Gryffindor and master of the glow up, Matthew Lewis, aka Neville Longbottom
. Also scheduled to appear is famed voice actor and Reno 911!
star Carlos Alazraqui
; Bob West
aka America’s favorite dinosaur, Barney; Veronica Taylor, who voiced Pokémon
’s Ash Ketchum
; and the voice actors behind each of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
. Cowabunga.
Doors open at noon on Friday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Cobo Center; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; michigancomicconvention.com. Tickets are $30+.
