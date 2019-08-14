High Times' Cannabis Cup heads to Detroit with Wu-Tang Clan — and you don't need a medical card to attend

Jesse Faatz

In the words of Bob Marley, “the High Times they are a-changin.’” OK, so maybe we’re only slightly stoned, but the rumors are true: You no longer have to be a registered card-holding medical marijuana patient to attend this year’s Cannabis Cup . In previous years, themagazine smoker soiree that celebrates the top marijuana products, as well as strains, edibles, and concentrates, once required a med-card to partake. But no longer: As of Dec. 6, 2018, weed in Michigan is legal, baby, which means adults over the age of 21 are invited (and 18+ MMJ patients are also welcome).Per usual, the event will host booths where vendors will sample their goods, as well as panels, seminars, and an A-list hip-hop lineup. This year will see performances by Wu-Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, Warren G, Trick Trick, Willy J Peso, We Are Culture Creators and Kid Vishis.

