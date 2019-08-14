High Times' Cannabis Cup heads to Detroit with Wu-Tang Clan — and you don't need a medical card to attend

In the words of Bob Marley, “the High Times they are a-changin.’” OK, so maybe we’re only slightly stoned, but the rumors are true: You no longer have to be a registered card-holding medical marijuana patient to attend this year’s Cannabis Cup. In previous years, the High Times magazine smoker soiree that celebrates the top marijuana products, as well as strains, edibles, and concentrates, once required a med-card to partake. But no longer: As of Dec. 6, 2018, weed in Michigan is legal, baby, which means adults over the age of 21 are invited (and 18+ MMJ patients are also welcome).
Per usual, the event will host booths where vendors will sample their goods, as well as panels, seminars, and an A-list hip-hop lineup. This year will see performances by Wu-Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, Warren G, Trick Trick, Willy J Peso, We Are Culture Creators and Kid Vishis.
Event begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, at Russell Industrial Center; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; 313-872-4000; cannabiscup.com. Tickets are $40+.
