Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Detroit artist Nico Rousselet goes full throttle with abstract paintings at Robert Kidd Gallery
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 4:11 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Robert Kidd Gallery
-
"Badass" by Nico Rousselet; acrylic on canvas.
Artist Nico Rousselet is, like, one degree of separation from Keanu Reeves and we can’t handle it. OK — so it’s actually Rousselet’s art that might be closer to Neo than we’ll ever be. He was commissioned by Reeves’ Arch Motorcycle Company
, and it makes sense that his abstract, auto-inspired paintings caught the eye of a broody dude like Reeves because, like his subjects, Rousselet’s paintings have speed. Detroit-based Rousselet’s latest collection Baby You Can’t Drive My Car
examines his fascination with auto engineering and his academic background in transportation design, as well as the relationship between human and machine.
Opening receptions begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17; 107 Townsend St., Birmingham; 248-642-3909; robertkiddgallery.com. Event is free and open to the public.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Art, Detroit, Motor City art, Keanu Reeves, Whoa, Image