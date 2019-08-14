The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Scene

Detroit artist Nico Rousselet goes full throttle with abstract paintings at Robert Kidd Gallery

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge "Badass" by Nico Rousselet; acrylic on canvas. - COURTESY OF ROBERT KIDD GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Robert Kidd Gallery
  • "Badass" by Nico Rousselet; acrylic on canvas.

Artist Nico Rousselet is, like, one degree of separation from Keanu Reeves and we can’t handle it. OK — so it’s actually Rousselet’s art that might be closer to Neo than we’ll ever be. He was commissioned by Reeves’ Arch Motorcycle Company, and it makes sense that his abstract, auto-inspired paintings caught the eye of a broody dude like Reeves because, like his subjects, Rousselet’s paintings have speed. Detroit-based Rousselet’s latest collection Baby You Can’t Drive My Car examines his fascination with auto engineering and his academic background in transportation design, as well as the relationship between human and machine.

Opening receptions begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17; 107 Townsend St., Birmingham; 248-642-3909; robertkiddgallery.com. Event is free and open to the public.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Nico Rousselet: Baby You Can’t Drive My Car @ Robert Kidd Gallery

    • Fri., Aug. 16, 5 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 17, 5 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron LeFlore’s unlikely journey from prison to the Detroit Tigers honored 45 years after his big-league debut Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Aug. 14-20) Read More

  3. You can apply to speak at TEDxDetroit this fall at the Masonic Temple Read More

  4. Faded Detroit mural by Charles McGee gets a long-awaited touch up Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Aug. 7-13) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...