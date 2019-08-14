Detroit artist Nico Rousselet goes full throttle with abstract paintings at Robert Kidd Gallery

click to enlarge Courtesy of Robert Kidd Gallery

"Badass" by Nico Rousselet; acrylic on canvas.

Artist Nico Rousselet is, like, one degree of separation from Keanu Reeves and we can’t handle it. OK — so it’s actually Rousselet’s art that might be closer to Neo than we’ll ever be. He was commissioned by Reeves’ Arch Motorcycle Company , and it makes sense that his abstract, auto-inspired paintings caught the eye of a broody dude like Reeves because, like his subjects, Rousselet’s paintings have speed. Detroit-based Rousselet’s latest collectionexamines his fascination with auto engineering and his academic background in transportation design, as well as the relationship between human and machine.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.