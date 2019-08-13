The Scene

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

You can apply to speak at TEDxDetroit this fall at the Masonic Temple

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 6:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF PROLOGUE DETROIT
  • Photo courtesy of Prologue Detroit

TEDxDetroit will be bringing together speakers to discuss science, art, design, entrepreneurship, and more at the Masonic Temple this November.

“When it all comes together TEDxDetroit is part business conference, part science fair, part art festival and part revival,” Charlie Wollborg, curator of TEDxDetroit and co-founder of Moka Boka Adventure Books, said in a press release. “It really is a crazy day that fills your head with new ideas, your belly with fire, and puts the spring back in your step.”



The day-long conference sells out each year, and will focus on sharing positive ideas through live TEDTalks, videos, and TEDxLabs hands-on exhibits. The event aims to inspire new ideas and cultivate connections throughout the Detroit area.

Those interested in partaking in the event as TEDxDetroit speakers, performers, and exhibitors can now apply to be part of the 11th annual event. Applications can be submitted online at tedxdetroit.com, and the lineup will be announced in September. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“We fill the stage with people who make us think, laugh, cry, and say 'wow!'” Janet Tyler, executive producer of TEDxDetroit and founder of True Depth Growth Accelerator, said in the release. “It's always an eclectic array ranging from CEOs to artists to scientists that you won't find anywhere else.”

According to the release, in the past TEDxDetroit has featured speakers such as: “Pixar director Jim Murphy, NASA planetary scientist Cathy Olkin, graphic designer Aaron Draplin, and ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, plus the founder of Baby Einstein, Forbes woman of the year, the inventor of a blade-less wind turbine, two college students who teach app development to teens in juvenile detention, and a 7-year old who started a lemonade stand that raised thousands for charity.”

Tickets will be available for purchase at TEDxDetroit starting on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at tedxdetroit.com.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Masonic Temple; 500 Temple St., Detroit.

