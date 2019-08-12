The Scene

Monday, August 12, 2019

In apology to Yoopers, Mountain Dew releases U.P.-themed bottle

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 4:13 PM

Has the relationship between Yoopers and the popular soda Mountain Dew been fully repaired with the brand’s new Upper Peninsula-themed campaign?


Mountain Dew released a special U.P.-themed bottle over the weekend. The bottle’s label, which includes the Mackinac Bridge and Pictured Rocks, was unveiled at Marquette's Upper Peninsula Supply Co.




The label seems to be the company’s way of apologizing to Yoopers after they mistakenly printed the U.P. as part of Wisconsin on bottles last month. When the flub originally took place, people took to Twitter to point out the hilarious oversight and the brand later apologized.


The company is also expected to be at the Upper Peninsula State Fair in Escanaba this week with a Mountain Dew dunk tank and free bottles, according to The Detroit Free Press.


In addition to the scenic sights of northern Michigan, the bottle includes a sign of the U.P.’s area code 906 (yes, it only has one) and images of people kayaking and snowmobiling to illustrate the diverse weather of the area.


