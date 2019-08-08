Artist Judy Bowman explores 'Detroit Swag' with exhibit at Playground Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Judy Bowman

“Detroit Swag,” Mixed media collage on canvas, 48 x 48 inches.

Raised in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, artist Judy Bowman has left more than a mark with her art — she’s sparked a relatable cultural conversation about relationships, faith, and love.Bowman, who is now 67 years old, majored in art, and as a student was commissioned by Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to provide art for Atlanta’s MLK Library within the Interdenominational Theological Center. Bowman took a 35-year hiatus from her art to raise 10 children and serve as a teacher and a high school principal, but in recent years, Bowman has returned to her craft. Bowman’scollection, which consists of bold multimedia collaged portraits, will be on display as part of the Bombay Sapphire artisan series.

