The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Scene

The cast of 'Schitt's Creek' heads to Detroit's Masonic Temple

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 5:15 PM

click to enlarge Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. - COURTESY OF POP TV
  • Courtesy of Pop TV
  • Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Being rich is really hard, you guys. Even harder than being rich is being rich and then suddenly not being rich. Putting the “fun” in “dysfunctional” for five seasons is the Rose family, who, after growing painfully accustomed to their lavish lifestyle, lose everything and are forced to relocate to the small town of Schitt’s Creek, which is their only remaining asset.

Created by Daniel Levy and his famously funny father, Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek was a bit of a sleeper hit from the CBC network, but now is an inescapable comedic force. It's made even more impactful in part due to Catherine O’Hara’s portrayal of the family’s matriarch, Moira, who could easily rival Arrested Development’s Lucille Bluth for schittiest TV mom. The show’s cast, which includes Levy and Levy, O’Hara, Annie Murphy, and Noah Reid, will be present for an up-close and personal look at the show, its characters, and maybe even Moira’s wig budget.

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Masonic; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets are $35+.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Schitt's Creek @ Masonic Temple

    • Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m. $35+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind, and Theory of a Deadman top Arts, Beats & Eats lineup Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Aug. 7-13) Read More

  3. ‘Now That I Can Dance — Motown 1962’ is back on the stage in Detroit Read More

  4. Detroit Improv Festival celebrates 9 years of play with Paul F. Tompkins Read More

  5. ‘Crawl’ is the alligator slasher flick we didn’t know we needed Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...