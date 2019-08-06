Detroit Improv Festival celebrates 9 years of play with Paul F. Tompkins

click to enlarge Erin Kirkland

Paul F. Tompkins.

It may come as a surprise, but there are a lot of rules when it comes to the art of making shit up. Perhaps the most well-known rule of thumb when it comes to improv is the age-old “yes, and… ” meaning you never negate what another player has said or done. In other words, improv is all about rolling with the punches, kicks, slaps, and puns — and there’s no better celebration of the comedy craft than the annual Detroit Improv Festival. For its ninth iteration, DIF has enlisted close to 50 improv troupes from all over the country to perform throughout the three-day, multi-venue fest, including frequent festival headliner Paul F. Tompkins , as well as the 313 and Flying Chuck. Star players Marc Evan Jackson and Maribeth Monroe will also be performing with the Detroit Creativity Project.

