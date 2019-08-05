'Evil Dead: The Musical' returns to Detroit this fall

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

We're going to need more blood!The campy cult horror classicis, after nearly four decades, revered as a hallmark of the horror genre — and also perhaps one of the most unlikely candidates for a musical adaptation.Returning for its annual fall-time six-week engagement starting Sept. 26 is, which will, once again, get hella gory at Detroit's City Theatre — this time with familiar faces (David Schoen as Jake and Garett Michael Harris as Ash) and some new blood.The 1981 cult classic, directed by the late Sam Raimi, stars Michigan-made Bruce Campbell as demon-slaying babe Ash Williams in a not-so-typical story of boy-meets-girl as a weekend getaway with friends becomes a demon-filled joyride on how to defeat ancient evil spirits.Inspired by the off-Broadway musical, what originated as an experiment at the production's original location of Ferndale's Ringwald Theatre has since exploded into a seasonal destination event forlovers and entry-level horror fans alike. From the catchy musical numbers like “Stupid Bitch” and “What the Fuck Was That?” to the “splatter zone” (also known as the front row, where willing audience members will be soaked to the bone with stage blood), everything is a nod to the film's low-budget and clever practical effects.Tickets ($38.50) go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313presents.com

