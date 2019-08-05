The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

The Scene

'Evil Dead: The Musical' returns to Detroit this fall

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 5:28 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

We're going to need more blood!

The campy cult horror classic Evil Dead is, after nearly four decades, revered as a hallmark of the horror genre — and also perhaps one of the most unlikely candidates for a musical adaptation.

Returning for its annual fall-time six-week engagement starting Sept. 26 is Evil Dead: The Musical, which will, once again, get hella gory at Detroit's City Theatre — this time with familiar faces (David Schoen as Jake and Garett Michael Harris as Ash) and some new blood.



The 1981 cult classic, directed by the late Sam Raimi, stars Michigan-made Bruce Campbell as demon-slaying babe Ash Williams in a not-so-typical story of boy-meets-girl as a weekend getaway with friends becomes a demon-filled joyride on how to defeat ancient evil spirits.

Inspired by the off-Broadway musical, what originated as an experiment at the production's original location of Ferndale's Ringwald Theatre has since exploded into a seasonal destination event for Evil Dead lovers and entry-level horror fans alike. From the catchy musical numbers like “Stupid Bitch” and “What the Fuck Was That?” to the “splatter zone” (also known as the front row, where willing audience members will be soaked to the bone with stage blood), everything is a nod to the film's low-budget and clever practical effects.

Tickets ($38.50) go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313presents.com.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (July 31-Aug. 6) Read More

  2. Former Detroit Tiger Ron LeFlore made his major league debut 45 years ago today Read More

  3. Sid Gold's Request Room piano bar launches monthly burlesque night Read More

  4. Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ blurs fact and fiction for a loose, freewheeling ride Read More

  5. Detroit's Palmer Park to hold "Light Up the Cabin" fundraiser at Frank Lloyd Wright Turkel House Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...