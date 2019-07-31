Wednesday, July 31, 2019
The FiveThirtyEight podcast will discuss the debate shitshow live at the Majestic
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 4:50 PM
Craig Busch/Courtesy of Majestic
The sad fact of the matter is, Michigan is partially responsible for Trump. No, seriously. In 2016, President Donald "Grab 'em by the pussy" Trump
won Michigan thanks to fewer than 11,000 votes. (We’re looking at you, Macomb County!
) Anyway, now that our Mitten State has become a battleground for the 2020 election, even serving as host to the second set of Democratic debates later this month, the political pundits of the FiveThirtyEight
podcast will pay a visit to discuss the winners and losers of the debates and the role Michigan will play in dethroning the Racist in Chief.
Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Majestic Theatre; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $45+.
Tags: ITMFA, Fuck Trump, DNC, Metro Times, Fivethirtyeight podcast, Image