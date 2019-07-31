City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

City Slang

The FiveThirtyEight podcast will discuss the debate shitshow live at the Majestic

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge CRAIG BUSCH/COURTESY OF MAJESTIC
  • Craig Busch/Courtesy of Majestic

The sad fact of the matter is, Michigan is partially responsible for Trump. No, seriously. In 2016, President Donald "Grab 'em by the pussy" Trump won Michigan thanks to fewer than 11,000 votes. (We’re looking at you, Macomb County!) Anyway, now that our Mitten State has become a battleground for the 2020 election, even serving as host to the second set of Democratic debates later this month, the political pundits of the FiveThirtyEight podcast will pay a visit to discuss the winners and losers of the debates and the role Michigan will play in dethroning the Racist in Chief.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Majestic Theatre; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $45+.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast Live! @ Majestic Theatre

    • Thu., Aug. 1, 7 p.m. $45-$65
    • Buy from TicketWeb

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (July 31-Aug. 6) Read More

  2. Here's the trailer for Scorsese's Jimmy Hoffa biopic Read More

  3. Sid Gold's Request Room piano bar launches monthly burlesque night Read More

  4. Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ blurs fact and fiction for a loose, freewheeling ride Read More

  5. Review: ‘The Farewell’ is a bittersweet family comedy ‘based on an actual lie’ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...