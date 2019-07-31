The FiveThirtyEight podcast will discuss the debate shitshow live at the Majestic

click to enlarge Craig Busch/Courtesy of Majestic

The sad fact of the matter is, Michigan is partially responsible for Trump. No, seriously. In 2016, President Donald "Grab 'em by the pussy" Trump won Michigan thanks to fewer than 11,000 votes. ( We’re looking at you, Macomb County! ) Anyway, now that our Mitten State has become a battleground for the 2020 election, even serving as host to the second set of Democratic debates later this month, the political pundits of the FiveThirtyEight podcast will pay a visit to discuss the winners and losers of the debates and the role Michigan will play in dethroning the Racist in Chief.



