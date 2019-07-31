The 7th annual Sidewalk Festival shines a spotlight on peace, power, and utopia

click to enlarge Trilogy Beats

Dancing in the streets? Yes, please.Hosted by Artist Village Detroit , the Sidewalk Festival delivers more than just dancing — and for its seventh iteration, it is returning with three days’ worth of discovery. This year, the free festival will once again transform the streets of historic Old Redford into a sprawling, inclusive, and interactive celebration of community and culture with artists, performers, and workshops. All of this year’s performers and creators have prepared works that fall under the umbrella of this year’s theme of “Peace, Power, and Utopia.” The Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-style festival will include hip-hop and jazz, storytelling, theater, poetry workshops, meditative music experiences, interactive art installations, murals, dance battles, West African dance performances, Detroit Jit demonstrations, and more.

